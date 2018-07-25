Welcome to my blog! This blog is a digital garden of ideas and tutorials.

These ideas can really be separated into buckets, in increasing order of “completeness”. I guess one way of viewing this blog is as a learn-in-public incubator of ideas.

Snippets : one-off ideas or tweets, could be later combined to form posts.

: one-off ideas or tweets, could be later combined to form posts. Notes : a combination of ideas, taking shape but still rough around the edges.

: a combination of ideas, taking shape but still rough around the edges. Posts : “complete” tutorials / opinion pieces, may revisit them from time to time.

: “complete” tutorials / opinion pieces, may revisit them from time to time. Featured: these are the posts I’m really happy with.

I’ve also written two series of posts: on understanding the maths behind deep learning and writing your own programming language