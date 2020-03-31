A step-by-step guide to integrating ReasonML into your Gatsby site

March 31, 2020 6 min read

Last updated: April 01, 2020

Overview

If you’re reading this post, you probably have heard of Reason and want to try it out. If you haven’t, go read this or this to find out why Reason is really great!

This blog post is a step-by-step guide on how you can get your Gatsby blog set up to use ReasonML. Rather than set up a whole new repo, we’ll use the standard gatsby-starter-blog template and focus on what’s changed.

So install the template repo if you haven’t already:

gatsby new your-gatsby-blog https://github.com/gatsbyjs/gatsby-starter-blog

JUST GIVE ME THE CODE

You can clone the repository by running:

git clone https://github.com/mukul-rathi/gatsby-starter-reason-blog/

Set up the Reason Gatsby Plugin

As with most things Gatsby, there’s already a plugin for your use-case. Reason is no exception.

Run yarn add gatsby-plugin-reason and in your gatsby-config.js file:

Copy plugins: [ + { + resolve: "gatsby-plugin-reason", + options: { + derivePathFromComponentName: true + } + } // ... other plugins ];

At this point you should be able to run yarn develop and nothing will have broken changed.

What is this derivePathFromComponentName option?

To create a page at path /foo we create the corresponding component in src/pages/foo.js . However, not all .js file names are valid Reason ( .re ) file names, since files map to modules, which have stricter naming constraints. For example, we can’t have dashes in our filename (so about-me.re isn’t allowed), nor can we have filenames consisting of just numbers like 404.re .

derivePathFromComponentName lets us instead use the ReasonReact component name (which doesn’t have such restrictions) for the path.

More on ReasonReact later, first let’s set up BuckleScript!

Setting up BuckleScript

BuckleScript compiles Reason down to JS. Let’s install it with yarn add bs-platform .

We need to add a config file for BuckleScript - create the file bsconfig.json in the root of your project:

Copy { "name" : "gatsby-starter-reason-blog" , "namespace" : true , "reason" : { "react-jsx" : 2 } , "bs-dependencies" : [ "reason-react" ] , "sources" : [ { "dir" : "src" , "subdirs" : true } ] , "package-specs" : [ { "module" : "commonjs" , "in-source" : true } ] , "suffix" : ".bs.js" , "refmt" : 3 }

Let’s walk through the key parts of the config file. The name field should be same as your package.json file. We specify we are using Reason JSX v3 syntax for our ReasonReact components. You might see older v2 syntax on the web, v3 is much cleaner and you should use this.

The sources field specifies the location of the .re files to compile. We compile foo.re to the JS file foo.bs.js (we use .bs.js to highlight it’s a BuckleScript-generated JS file). Note we compile in source - i.e the .bs.js files appear in the same directory as the .re file - this is so Gatsby can find the compiled output in the src/ folder.

Here is a a more comprehensive explanation of the BuckleScript config file.

Now when we run yarn develop , we canu se Reason seamlessly with Gatsby!

Layout Component: Full JavaScript Listing

I’ll display the code in the post, but I would recommend you look at https://github.com/gatsbyjs/gatsby-starter-blog/ (JS version) and https://github.com/mukul-rathi/gatsby-starter-reason-blog/ side-by-side to see how we converted the JS to Reason.

We’ll start by looking at the Layout component - in src/components/layout.js / src/components/layout.re in the two repos respectively.

There’s no need to read the code, we’ll be using it as an example and will hone in on the specific sections.

Copy import React from "react" import { Link } from "gatsby" import { rhythm , scale } from "../utils/typography" const Layout = ( { location , title , children } ) => { const rootPath = ` ${ __PATH_PREFIX__ } / ` let header if ( location . pathname === rootPath ) { header = ( < h1 style = { { ... scale ( 1.5 ) , marginBottom : rhythm ( 1.5 ) , marginTop : 0 , } } > < Link style = { { boxShadow : ` none ` , color : ` inherit ` , } } to = { ` / ` } > { title } < / Link > < / h1 > ) } else { header = ( < h3 style = { { fontFamily : ` Montserrat, sans-serif ` , marginTop : 0 , } } > < Link style = { { boxShadow : ` none ` , color : ` inherit ` , } } to = { ` / ` } > { title } < / Link > < / h3 > ) } return ( < div style = { { marginLeft : ` auto ` , marginRight : ` auto ` , maxWidth : rhythm ( 24 ) , padding : ` ${ rhythm ( 1.5 ) } ${ rhythm ( 3 / 4 ) } ` , } } > < header > { header } < / header > < main > { children } < / main > < footer > © { new Date ( ) . getFullYear ( ) } , Built with { ` ` } < a href = "https://www.gatsbyjs.org" > Gatsby < / a > < / footer > < / div > ) } export default Layout

Using ReasonReact Components

Great, so let’s now start converting our component to ReasonReact. First, install ReasonReact: yarn add reason-react .

We’ll cover the imports in a second. First let’s talk about the real meat of the file: React components!

Components in ReasonReact are remarkably similar to React components.

Copy - const Layout = ({ location, title, children }) => { + [@react.component] + let make = (~location: locationType, ~title, ~children) => { ...

First, rather than a props object, we pass in each of the props as named arguments (we can annotate them with the type explicitly if we want e.g locationType ). ReasonReact uses a special make function and the [@react.component] decorator, but these compile down to your same React JS props object. We have one make function per module: if you want multiple components in a file, put them each in a separate module.

[@react.component] sets the name of the component to the name of the module it’s in. We can also explicitly set the component name:

Copy React . setDisplayName ( make , "Layout" ) ;

Looking at a subset of the converted Reason component, it is largely the same, modulo a few syntactic differences between JS and ReasonML (e.g. ++ for concatenation).

Copy < h1 style = { ReactDOMRe . Style . make ( ~ fontSize = scale ( 1.5 ) . fontSize , ~ lineHeight = scale ( 1.5 ) . lineHeight , ~ color = "black" , ~ padding = "15px" , ~ marginBottom = rhythm ( 1.5 ) , ~ marginTop = "0" , ( ) , ) } > < Link style = { ReactDOMRe . Style . make ( ~ boxShadow = "none" , ~ textDecoration = "none" , ~ color = "inherit" , ( ) , ) } _to = "/" > { React . string ( title ) } < / Link > < / h1 > ;

You’ll have noticed a couple of differences: These are mainly to convert types.

We need to wrap strings with React.string (type conversion from string to a React.element ).

Copy - {title} + {React.string(title)}

style now takes ReactDOMRe.Style.make() as argument, again for type conversion purposes. We need to provide explicit named arguments rather than spreading ...scale() in the example below.

Copy - style={{ - ...scale(1.5), - marginBottom: rhythm(1.5), - marginTop: 0, - }} + style={ + ReactDOMRe.Style.make( + ~fontSize=scale(1.5).fontSize, + ~lineHeight=scale(1.5).lineHeight, + ~marginBottom=rhythm(1.5), + ~marginTop="0", + (), + ) + }

If you’re wondering why we do all this, the types help us prevent bugs like in this JS:

Copy style = { { magginTop : 0 , magicCss : "foo" , } }

In Reason, this is caught at compile time, because the types don’t match up. ReactDOMRe.Style.make() doesn’t have the named arguments ~magginTop or ~magicCss in its type definitions.

And a minor detail, Gatsby Link component has a _to prop instead of to , since to is a keyword in ReasonML. Under the hood, this _to is compiled away by BuckleScript to to . (Quirky I know).

Copy < Link - to={`/`} + _to={`/`} >

How were we able to use JavaScript components in ReasonML? We don’t need to explicitly import React, but we do need to import the components themselves.

JavaScript Interop

Importing JavaScript modules

To use raw JS code in our Reason files, we need to help the type system check soundness by annotating the types ourselves.

We do this with [@bs.__] external annotations.

For example, __PATH_PREFIX__ is a JS global variable we want to access. So we define the typed ReasonML variable pathPrefix .

Copy [ @bs . val ] external pathPrefix : string = "__PATH_PREFIX__" ; `

If we want to access a value exported by another JS module, we use [@bs.module "path to module"] external syntax, and again we provide the type signature.

Copy - import { rhythm, scale } from "../utils/typography" + [@bs.module "../utils/typography.js"] + external rhythm: float => string = "rhythm"; + type scaleReturnType = { + fontSize: string, + lineHeight: string, + }; + [@bs.module "../utils/typography.js"] + external scale: float => scaleReturnType = "scale";

If we wanted to get the default export, we would use the following syntax.

Copy [ @bs . module < path to module > ] let varName : typeSig = "default"

What about React components you might ask? We use the [@react.component] decorator and provide the type signature of the make function.

E.g for the Gatsby <Link/> component the type signature is:

Copy [ @react . component ] external make : ( ~ _to : string , ~ rel : option ( string ) = ? , ~ className : option ( string ) = ? , ~ style : option ( ReactDOMRe . Style . t ) = ? , ~ activeStyle : option ( ReactDOMRe . Style . t ) = ? , ~ activeClassName : option ( string ) = ? , ~ children : option ( React . element ) = ? ) => React . element

And the full external import declaration is:

Copy [ @bs . module "gatsby-link" ] [ @react . component ] external make : ( ~ _to : string , ~ rel : option ( string ) = ? , ~ className : option ( string ) = ? , ~ style : option ( ReactDOMRe . Style . t ) = ? , ~ activeStyle : option ( ReactDOMRe . Style . t ) = ? , ~ activeClassName : option ( string ) = ? , ~ children : option ( React . element ) = ? ) => React . element = "default" ;

In the ReasonML starter repo, we store all the Gatsby components’ type signatures as modules in src/utils/gatsby.re . Rather than referring to the component <Gatsby.Link> , we set module Link=Gatsby.Link so we can refer to it as just <Link>

Copy - import { Link } from "gatsby" + module Link = Gatsby.Link;

Using ReasonReact Components in JavaScript

Rather than exporting by name, we use the following syntax:

Copy - export default Layout + let default = make;

Using ReasonReact components in your JS code is easy (if you want to incrementally switch to Reason), we only need a tiny modification to the imports (a .re ):

Copy - import Layout from "../components/layout" + import Layout from "../components/layout.re"

That’s it! Valid ReasonML code compiles to valid JS code.

Embedding Raw JavaScript in ReasonML

To ease the transition from JS to ReasonML, ReasonML offers an escape hatch: you can use [%bs.raw]{||} to embed raw JS that you haven’t yet converted to ReasonML. An excellent article on transitioning from raw JS to ReasonML.

Copy let y : type_sig = [ %bs . raw ] { | ... | } ] ;

Be warned: the onus is on you to provide a type for the raw JS - if you don’t then Reason will assume it has any type, meaning you can do 5+y; "Hello" ++ y even though that isn’t type-safe.

If you get uncaught runtime type-errors when running gatsby develop it can seem opaque and confusing (“I thought ReasonML was type-safe” you might ask). Pure Reason code is type-safe, the source of bugs is the JS interop, so double check your type annotations!

Useful tip: if you want to use Reason values in your embedded raw JS escape hatch, rewrite the hatch as a function, and then pass the Reason values into the function that’s returned.

Copy let x : ' a = ... ; let f : ' a => ' b = %bs . raw ] { | x => { ... } | } ] ; let result : ` b = f x ;

Dealing with null/undefined

Possibly undefined values of type 'a map to values of type 'a option in Reason. Possible null value of x of type 'a maps to 'a Js.Nullable.t .

To check if an object is neither null nor undefined we can use Js.Nullable.toOption(val) .

e.g. a common JS code fragment you might write is

Copy { possiblyNullOrUndefinedVal && ( < Component someProp = { possiblyNullOrUndefinedVal } / > ) }

In ReasonML, you’d write this as:

Copy switch ( toOption ( possiblyNullOrUndefinedVal ) ) { | Some ( definedNonNullVal ) => < Component someProp = { definedNonNullVal } / > | None => React . null }

Layout Component: Full ReasonML Listing

For completeness here’s the Layout component in ReasonML, applying the changes in the previous sections:

Copy module Link = Gatsby . Link ; [ @bs . module "../utils/typography.js" ] external rhythm : float => string = "rhythm" ; type scaleReturnType = { fontSize : string , lineHeight : string , } ; [ @bs . module "../utils/typography.js" ] external scale : float => scaleReturnType = "scale" ; [ @bs . val ] external pathPrefix : string = "__PATH_PREFIX__" ; type locationType = { pathname : string } ; [ @react . component ] let make = ( ~ location : locationType , ~ title , ~ children ) => { let rootPath = pathPrefix + + "/" ; let header = if ( location . pathname === rootPath ) { < h1 style = { ReactDOMRe . Style . make ( ~ fontSize = scale ( 1.5 ) . fontSize , ~ lineHeight = scale ( 1.5 ) . lineHeight , ~ marginBottom = rhythm ( 1.5 ) , ~ marginTop = "0" , ( ) , ) } > < Link style = { ReactDOMRe . Style . make ( ~ boxShadow = "none" , ~ textDecoration = "none" , ~ color = "inherit" , ( ) , ) } _to = "/" > { React . string ( title ) } < / Link > < / h1 > ; } else { < h3 style = { ReactDOMRe . Style . make ( ~ fontFamily = "Montserrat, sans-serif" , ~ marginTop = "0" , ( ) , ) } > < Link style = { ReactDOMRe . Style . make ( ~ boxShadow = "none" , ~ textDecoration = "none" , ~ color = "inherit" , ( ) , ) } _to = "/" > { React . string ( title ) } < / Link > < / h3 > ; } ; < div style = { ReactDOMRe . Style . make ( ~ marginLeft = "auto" , ~ marginRight = "auto" , ~ maxWidth = rhythm ( 24. ) , ~ padding = rhythm ( 1.5 ) + + " " + + rhythm ( 0.75 ) , ( ) , ) } > < header > header < / header > < main > children < / main > < footer > { React . string ( "Built with " ) } < a href = "https://www.gatsbyjs.org" > { React . string ( "Gatsby" ) } < / a > < / footer > < / div > ; } ; React . setDisplayName ( make , "Layout" ) ; let default = make ;

Gatsby and GraphQL

GraphQL template literals

Gatsby requires GraphQL queries to be a specific tagged template literal:

Copy graphql ` ... your query here `

When Gatsby preprocesses your files, it walks the JavaScript AST to find this template literal in the .js , then executes it.

We can’t write this template literal in ReasonML, so we use our escape hatch. E.g. in src/components/seo.re .

Copy let data = useStaticQuery ( [ % bs . raw { | graphql ` query { site { siteMetadata { title description author } } } ` | } ] , ) ;

What we’d like to do is provide a type-safe wrapper to graphql , as so.

Copy [ @bs . module "gatsby" ] external graphql : ' something = "graphql" ;

But, since we’re only using graphql in our raw JS, BuckleScript compiles it away. So instead we are forced to use (the hackier)

Copy %bs . raw { | import { graphql } from "gatsby" | } ;

Processing GraphQL queries

Gatsby ignores GraphQL queries in Reason files (it only processes .js files). After it preprocesses the GraphQL queries it compiles the ReasonML files using BuckleScript.

When we run gatsby build , Gatsby thus complains that the BuckleScript files’ GraphQL queries have not been processed. We can get around this by pre-compiling the BuckleScript files using bsb -make-world and then running gatsby build . The yarn build command in the repo’s package.json file does this - use yarn build when deploying your site.

We then import the BuckleScript files, rather than the Reason files.

Copy - import Layout from "../components/layout.re" + import Layout from "../components/layout.bs"

However, this approach only works for static queries. For page queries, the only workaround is to wrap your ReasonReact component in a JS file: e.g. src/templates/blog-post.js .

(Another Gatsby quirk is you have to import the component and then export it again, for the GraphQL query to be well-formed.)

Copy import { graphql } from "gatsby" import BlogPost from "./blogPost.bs" export default BlogPost export const pageQuery = graphql ` query BlogPostBySlug($slug: String!) { site { siteMetadata { title } } markdownRemark(fields: { slug: { eq: $slug } }) { id excerpt(pruneLength: 160) html frontmatter { title date(formatString: "MMMM DD, YYYY") description } } } `

Summary

Hopefully, at this point, you’re up and ready to use ReasonML in your Gatsby site! One of the best things about the ReasonML type system is that once you’ve set up JS interop, the type system is unobtrusive and only gets in your way if you’ve introduced a type error.

If you have any questions or better suggestions, feel free to tweet at me. Start using the Gatsby Reason Blog Starter and continue learning ReasonML here.