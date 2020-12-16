Intro To React: Part 2
How do I use__? A guide to React hooks
December 16, 2020
11 min read
Last updated: July 27, 2021
Prefer this in video form? I ran a React workshop for Hackers at Cambridge last month that covered React hooks in the context of a web camera app.
Before React Hooks
Before we discuss React hooks, it’s worth briefly highlighting the problem they solve.
See, in the last post, we talked about React components as pure functions - they take in
props and return a rendered output, and re-render the component every time the props changed.
What if we want to store state between renders (e.g. the number of times a button was clicked)?
You can’t hold state in a function in JavaScript, so instead we use classes. We access state using
this.state and props using
this.props. We can set the initial state in the
constructor method, and update the state between renders using
this.setState.
All our rendering logic is in the
render method.
class MyComponent extends React.Component {constructor(props) {super(props)this.state = {count: 0,otherValue: "Init value",}}render() {return (<div><h1> {this.props.heading} </h1><buttononClick={() => {this.setState({ count: this.state.count + 1 })}}>{this.state.count}</button></div>)}}
Lifecycle Methods
See now we have classes, we can add other methods to our class, not just
constructor and
render. So React exposed some lifecyle methods - these were executed when the component was at that stage of its lifecycle. So you could use these to set-up, update and clean-up your state as your component was being used.
For example,
componentDidMount is called the first time the component is rendered (and thus “mounted” to the DOM),
componentDidUpdate is called after a component re-rendered, and
componentWillUnmount is called just before a component was being removed from the DOM (if no longer being rendered and shown to the user).
There’s a whole host of other lifecycle methods,
shouldComponentUpdate,
getSnapshotBeforeUpdate etc. Confused much? I sure am.
It’s one thing to figure out which order these lifecycle methods execute, but it’s another thing to track how they affect state, since updates to state are handled asynchronously. React only makes sure the updates are done by the next update, but there’s no guarantee the next lifecycle method will see the updated state of the earlier lifecycle method.
class MyComponent extends React.Component {constructor(props) {super(props)this.state = {count: 0,otherValue: "Init value",}}componentDidMount(){...}componentDidUpdate(){...}componentWillUnmount(){...}render() {return (<div><h1> {this.props.heading} </h1><buttononClick={() => {this.setState({ count: this.state.count + 1 })}}>{this.state.count}</button></div>)}}
Enter React Hooks
Fragile. Hard to reason about. State spread over a bunch of methods. If you remember from last time, this was the situation we had with the actual DOM!
What did React do? It abstracted over the real DOM with the virtual DOM. And React Hooks are the same - they abstract over this messiness - we let React do the work for us.
No more messy class components, but instead, we have nice clean function components.
If you notice now, we’re referring to
props instead of
this.props,
count rather than
this.state.count and
setCount rather than
this.setState({count: _}). Much cleaner! And this is before you see how we’re going to clean up lifecycle methods.
Let’s talk about Hooks get us there.
const MyComponent = (props) => {// Hooks will let us clean up state and lifecycle methodsthis.state = {count: 0,otherValue: "Init value",}componentDidMount(){...}componentDidUpdate(){...}componentWillUnmount(){...}return (<div><h1> {props.heading} </h1><buttononClick={() => {setCount(count + 1)}}>{count}</button></div>)}
Using Hooks
React Hooks are the special functions provided by React. We’ll be looking at 6 of them in this post:
useState
useEffect
useCallBack
useRef
useReducer
useContext
We import Hooks from the React library. For example, importing
useState, and
useEffect:
import React, {useState, useEffect} from "react
We can import other hooks in a similar manner. e.g. importing
useReducer:
import React, {useReducer} from "react
Hook #1: useState
If we strip back our class component, there’s really three things we want to do with state:
- Set the initial state
- Get the current value of the state
- Be able to update the state.
The
useState hook lets us do just that and offloads the boilerplate to React. We pass in the initial value of the state to
useState, and React returns the current
value, and a special
setValue function that lets us update the state. Just like how React re-renders the component every time the
props change, React will re-render every time
state changes.
let [value, setValue] = useState(initValue)
It’s important to remember that, like any old function, we can set the names of the returned values to whatever we want. And we can call it as many times as we’d like, and we get a fresh value each time.
let [count, setCount] = useState(0)let [isAmazing, setIsAmazing] = useState(true)
So the first call initialises a
count state variable to 0, and the other initialises
isAmazing to
true. Note here that it’s convention that if we call our value
foo, then the update function should be called
setFoo.
Again, there’s nothing special about this (apart from the name), you can use it like you’d use any other function or variable. Here, we’ve used a
count variable to track the number of times we clicked the button, incrementing the count every time it was clicked.
const IncButton = () => {let [count, setCount] = useState(0)return (<buttononClick={() => {setCount(count + 1)}}>{"This button was clicked " + count + " times"}</button>)}
Data flows downwards
We follow normal JS scoping rules, so the
count variable can’t be accessed outside the component it is defined in. The only way to pass state is as
props to another component. Likewise, the only way allow another component to update the state is if you pass the special
set__ function to it via its props.
We say data flows downwards from the parent to the children. Here this means that
Child1 can read and update the state,
Child2 can only read the state, but
Main cannot read the state.
const ParentComponent = () => {const [someValue, setSomeValue] = useState({})return (<div><Child1 val={someValue} setVal={setSomeValue} /><Child2 val={someValue} /></div>)}const Main = () => {// can't access someValue here!return <ParentComponent />}
A bit about Hooks under the hood
Let’s go back to our example:
let [count, setCount] = useState(0)let [isAmazing, setIsAmazing] = useState(true)
How does React know which call to
useState() is which? We’re the ones that give the returned values names, so it can’t use names to distinguish between them. There’s nothing to stop us from swapping their names!
// swapped names!let [isAmazing, setIsAmazing] = useState(0)let [count, setCount] = useState(true)
React tracks each call by considering the order
useState was called. Intuitively, it’ll call the first state
useState1, the second state
useState2 etc.
For React to do this, the order and number of calls to
useState must be the same every render. So we can’t call
useState inside a block that is conditionally executed:
let [count, setCount] = useState(true)if (someCondition) {let [isAmazing, setIsAmazing] = useState(0)}...
Do we call
useState once or twice in this component? That depends on
someCondition. React can’t tell whether
someCondition will evaluate to true or false, so can’t tell how many times it’s called. Therefore, this code isn’t allowed.
How about:
let [count, setCount] = useState(true)if (someCondition) {return <div> {count} </div>}let [isAmazing, setIsAmazing] = useState(0)return ...
We’re not calling
useState in a conditional block here. But React still doesn’t know how many times
useState is called. If we return the
<div> {count} </div>, then we only call
useState once, but if we reach the second return statement, then
useState is called twice. React doesn’t know which one we’ll render, because it doesn’t know what
someCondition is. So we’re not allowed to write this either.
This “hooks can’t be called conditionally” rule is true for all hooks, not just
useState. So when you get the error
React hook called conditionally you’ll know why!
A rule of thumb I like to use: declare your hooks upfront, right at the very start of the body of your component!
With that out of the way, let’s look at some more React hooks.
Hook #2: useEffect
Remember those lifecycle methods? They’re useful for logic that you want to fire off that isn’t related to the render, e.g. if you want to make a
POST request to an API, or write to your database and so on. You might initially connect to the database in your
componentDidMount function, and then update the database in
componentDidUpdate and so on.
Like we discussed, those lifecycle methods are messy. All we care about is that this code is asynchronous (like a database request) and shouldn’t block the rendering of the component.
So we’ll let React handle this lifecycle stuff for us. All we’ll tell it is what code to execute, and optionally (by returning a callback function) tell it how to clean-up after the component is done (e.g. shut down the database connection).
This hook is called:
useEffect (it lets us use “side effects”).
useEffect(() => {// code to be executed asynchronouslyconst database = new Database()database.makeDBRequest()return () => {database.cleanUpDBConnection()} // callback to clean-up code})
useEffect effectively splits our code into synchronous code used for rendering (outside
useEffect), and asynchronous code for side-effects (within
useEffect).
The thing with asynchronous code is we don’t know when it’ll execute, so don’t write code that expects effects to execute in a certain order. Below, the second effect might execute before the first one for all we know:
useEffect(() => {...})useEffect(() => {...})
So when is
useEffect run?
useEffect is run the first time a component is rendered, and run again every time the component is re-rendered. React re-runs the effect so the contents of the
useEffect body always have the latest values of
props and state, as in the example below.
useEffect(() => {database.updateDB(props.dbValue)})
Maybe you don’t want to fire off the effect every time the component re-renders.
For example, if
props.someOtherValue changes, this will cause React to re-render the component as
props have changed. However database queries are expensive, so you don’t want to make a request to the database if
props.dbValue hasn’t changed.
You can specify which values should cause a re-render by passing in a dependency array as a second argument to
useEffect. React will only re-render when any of the dependencies change.
Passing an empty dependency array i.e.
useEffect( () => {...}, []) means that
useEffect will fire only once, on the initial render.
We want to update the database every time
props.dbValue changes, so we add it to the dependencies array:
useEffect(() => {database.updateDB(props.dbValue)}, [props.dbValue])
Perfect? One hitch. What happens if
database changes? We haven’t told React about
database as a dependency, so React won’t fire off
useEffect with the latest value. Bugggggg.
See, dependencies don’t just include
props or state. They mean anything declared in the component outside the
useEffect body.
I’d strongly advise against picking and choosing dependencies as this will lead to bugs with stale values. This is such a common mistake, React provides a
check-exhaustive-deps
linter rule to catch this.
Got a dependency you haven’t declared in the dependency array? There are three ways to address this:
- move the dependency outside the component (if it doesn’t depend on props or state it shouldn’t be in the component!)
- move the dependency inside the body of
useEffect
- add the dependency to the dependency array
// WRONGconst Component = (props) =>{const database = new Database()useEffect(() => {database.updateDB(props.dbValue)}, [props.dbValue])}// RIGHT (move outside component)const database = new Database()const Component = (props) =>{useEffect(() => {database.updateDB(props.dbValue)}, [props.dbValue])...}// RIGHT (move into effect)const Component = (props) =>{useEffect(() => {const database = new Database()database.updateDB(props.dbValue)}, [props.dbValue])}// RIGHT (add to deps array)const Component = (props) =>{const database = new Database()useEffect(() => {database.updateDB(props.dbValue)}, [props.dbValue, database])}
When I mean anything declared in a component, I mean functions too:
// WRONGconst Component = (props) =>{const doSomething = (val) => {...};useEffect(() => {doSomething(props.val)}, [props.dbValue])}// RIGHT (move outside component)const doSomething = (val) => {...};const Component = (props) =>{useEffect(() => {doSomething(props.val)}, [props.dbValue])}// RIGHT (move into effect)const Component = (props) =>{useEffect(() => {const doSomething = (val) => {...};doSomething(props.val)}, [props.val])}// RIGHT (add to deps array)const doSomething = (val) => {...};useEffect(() => {doSomething(props.val)}, [props.val, doSomething])
There’s a catch with adding functions to a dependency array though. Functions are recomputed every time the component is re-rendered, for the same reason that its function body should not contain stale values.
So actually here we don’t have a single
doSomething function across renders, but a fresh function
doSomething1
doSomething2 etc. for each re-render.
useEffect therefore fires on every re-render, because each render its dependency changes from
doSomething1 to
doSomething2 and so on.
But what if we could tell React to only re-compute a function when it’s actually changed?
Hook #3: useCallback
useCallback is like
useEffect but for functions - we wrap the function in a
useCallback and specify the dependency array (as before, remember all dependencies!). React then caches the function instance across renders and uses the dependency array to determine when to create a fresh instance:
// BEFORE (run every render)const doSomething = val => {return props.otherVal + val}// AFTER (run when props.otherVal changes)const doSomething = useCallback(val => {return props.otherVal + val},[props.otherVal])
By not recomputing functions every render, it seems you’re getting performance gains, so surely you should wrap every function in a component with
useCallback? Not quite. It’s actually usually cheaper for React to create a new function than for it to monitor a function to determine when it should change.
Rule of thumb: Only use
useCallback for a function if
- the function instance is expensive to recompute.
- the function is a
useEffecthook’s dependency
There’s a related hook
useMemo which executes a function and caches its result, rather than caching the function instance itself (as in the case of
useCallback).
Hook #4: useRef
So far with our tour of React everything has been immutable. We don’t update the function across re-renders, we throw it away and generate a fresh one. But what if you really want an escape hatch to write mutable code?
useRef lets you do just that. You pass in the initial value and React returns you a “box” - an object with one field:
current. You can update the contents of this object by directly mutating the
current field (there’s no special
setCurrent function required).
let someRef = useRef(initVal);...someRef.current = newVal;
Refs are particularly useful if you want to get a reference to a particular DOM element. If you set it to the
ref attribute of a given element, React will automatically update the
.current value to point to that element.
const Child = props => <input> {props.inputName} </input>const Parent = () => {let childRef = useRef(null)return (<div>...<Child ref={childRef} inputName="Form Input" /></div>)}
In this case,
childRef.current will be set to the
Child component. Note
ref is a special attribute used by React, not a property of the component
Child, so we can’t access
props.ref like we can access
props.inputName.
If we want the ref to be accessed by the child component like another prop, we can use
React.forwardRef when defining our child component:
const Child = React.forwardRef((props, ref) => <input ref={ref}> {props.inputName} </input>const Parent = () => {let childRef = useRef(null)return (<div>...<Child ref={childRef} inputName="Form Input" /></div>)}
Now
Child forwards the ref to the
<input> DOM element, so
childRef.current is set to that
<input> DOM element. This means our
Parent component can now set attributes of the
<input> DOM. Use at your peril!
Managing State in Larger React Apps
So far, state management in React has mainly been through
useState and passing state downwards using
props. However, as your apps get larger, you’ll need more advanced ways of managing state.
We’ll look at the following problems:
- state spread all over a large component
- state used by a lot of components.
The first problem can be solved using reducers, and the second by using context. By now, it won’t surprise you to know that the corresponding hooks associated with these patterns are
useReducer and
useContext.
Reducers
As the state of your component increases, you might end up with lots of calls to
useState.
let [isCameraOn, setIsCameraOn] = useState(false);let [isFrontCamera, setIsFrontCamera] = useState(true);let [cameraImage, setCameraImage] = useState(null);let [cameraResolution, setCameraResolution] = useState("5MP");...<Button onClick={ () => {isFrontCamera ? setCameraResolution("16MP"): setCameraResolution("5MP");setIsFrontCamera(!isFrontCamera);}}/>...<Button onClick={image => {if (isCameraOn){setCameraImage(image);} else {...}})/>
Our updates to state are complex and are spread all over the component. How do we clean up this code so it’s easier to reason about?
Now, the traditional approach might be to define functions for each:
function flipCamera(){isFrontCamera ? setCameraResolution("16MP"): setCameraResolution("5MP");setIsFrontCamera(!isFrontCamera);}function takePhoto(image){if (isCameraOn){setCameraImage(image);} else {...}}...<Button onClick={flipCamera}/>...<Button onClick={takePhoto}/>
But these
useState invocations and function calls all represent a single entity: camera state. React offers a design pattern that groups together related state and updates: a reducer design pattern.
We group our camera state into one object.
let initCameraState = {isCameraOn: false,isFrontCamera: true,cameraImage: null,cameraResolution: "5MP",}
Likewise we group all our update functions’ logic into a single reducer function. The reducer takes in two arguments: the current state, and an
action, and returns the updated state. This second
action argument is an object that contains additional information about the update. We can use its
type field to specify which update function to apply. We can also pass in additional arguments as additional fields in the action object.
For example, our
takePhoto function needs an
image as argument, so we would supply this in the
action object and call
action.image:
function cameraReducer(state, action){switch(action.type){case "flip_camera":// the body of the flipCamera functionlet cameraResolution = isFrontCamera ? "16MP": "5MP";return {...state, cameraResolution, isFrontCamera: !state.isFrontCamera}case "take_photo":// the body of the takePhoto functionif (isCameraOn){return {...state, cameraImage: action.image}} else {...}}}
It’s common practice to write out the types of actions as fields of an
ACTIONS object (the JS workaround for an enum) rather than strings that can be misspelled.
const ACTIONS = {FLIP_CAMERA: "flip_camera",TAKE_PHOTO: "take_photo"}function cameraReducer(state, action){switch(action.type){case ACTIONS.FLIP_CAMERA:// the body of the flipCamera functionlet cameraResolution = isFrontCamera ? "16MP": "5MP";return {...state, cameraResolution, isFrontCamera: !state.isFrontCamera}case ACTIONS.TAKE_PHOTO:// the body of the takePhoto functionif (isCameraOn){return {...state, cameraImage: action.image}} else {...}}}
Hook #5 useReducer
Now, we have our initial state and a reducer function that tells React how to update the state, we can use a
useReducer hook in place of
useState. This looks very similar, but we pass in an additional
cameraReducer argument, and instead of
setCameraState, we have a
dispatch function:
let [cameraState, dispatch] = useReducer(cameraReducer, initCameraState)
This
dispatch function takes in an
action and updates the state for us (it’s just like
setState but at the level of “actions”).
// to flip the camera, we dispatch an action of that type<Button onClick={() => { dispatch({type: ACTIONS.FLIP_CAMERA})} }/>...<Button onClick={image => { dispatch({type: ACTIONS.TAKE_PHOTO, image})}}/>
React Context
Now let’s look at another scenario.
What if we have state that we want to access across lots of components like a theme? We define it in the top-level component and pass it as props to each of the children.
const Child1 = props => {return <div> Child 1's theme is: " + {props.theme} </div>}const Child2 = props => {return <div> Child 2's theme is: " + {props.theme} </div>}const App = () => {const theme = "dark"return (<div><Child1 theme={theme} /><Child2 theme={theme} /></div>)}
This is a bit cumbersome though, as we need to add
theme to all props. What if we could just access some shared state directly?
Spoiler. We can. We call this shared state between components context.
We can create context, by calling
React.createContext, passing in a default value for the context:
const Theme = React.createContext("light")
This returned
Theme object is has two fields: a Provider component which sets the value, and a Consumer component.
The Provider component sets (provides) the value of the context for all its children, and the Consumer component lets you read (consume) that context.
So we can rewrite the earlier example to use React Context instead. The
Theme.Provider component takes a
value prop to set the context, and the
Theme.Consumer component takes as its child a function
theme => (component). We call this
theme argument a render prop.
const Theme = React.createContext("light")const Child1 = () => {return (<Theme.Consumer>{theme => <div> Child 1's theme is: " + {theme} </div>}</Theme.Consumer>)}const Child2 = () => {return (<Theme.Consumer>{theme => <div> Child 2's theme is: " + {theme} </div>}</Theme.Consumer>)}const App = () => {const theme = "dark"return (<div><Theme.Provider value={theme}><Child1 /><Child2 /></Theme.Provider></div>)}
The Consumer reads the value of the closest parent
Provider component (or the default if there’s no parent
Provider) - this allows you to override the context in children components. The comments indicate what value for the theme context a consumer would read:
const App = () =>(<Theme.Provider value={theme1}>// context = theme1</Theme.Provider>// context = light (default value)<Theme.Provider value={theme2}>// context = theme2<Theme.Provider value={theme3}>// context = theme3</Theme.Provider></Theme.Provider>)
Hook #6 useContext
React Context as an API pre-dates Hooks. But, as we’ve seen with
useState and
useEffect, the API before Hooks was messy, and Hooks came to clean it up.
The offending piece of syntax is the render prop we have to use for
Consumer components. This becomes a nested mess the more pieces of context we try to consume:
const ThemeContext = React.createContext(defaultTheme);const LocationContext = React.createContext(defaultLocation);const UserContext = React.createContext(defaultUser);const SomeComponent = () => {return (<ThemeContext.Consumer>{theme => {if (theme== "blah")return <div> Not supported </div>return (<div>...<UserContext.Consumer>{user => (....<LocationContext.Consumer>{location => (...)}</LocationContext.Consumer>)}</UserContext.Consumer></div>)}}</ThemeContext.Consumer>);}
It’s not clear when we’re consuming and when we’re rendering. And the render props means we have functions and logic nested in our render output. We want to disentangle the context from the rendered output.
Enter:
useContext. We pass in the context we care about as an argument, and it returns the value. Now we can pull the logic out to the top level:
const SomeComponent = () => {const theme = useContext(ThemeContext)const user = useContext(UserContext)const location = useContext(LocationContext)if (theme == "blah") {return <div> Not supported </div>}return <div>...</div>}
Much cleaner don’t you think?
Define your own custom hooks
The fun doesn’t stop with the hooks provided by React. Hooks are just functions after all, and you can compose them to build more complex custom hooks. These custom hooks can take any arguments, and return anything.
The only convention is that you prefix these functions with
use__ so React’s linter can pick it up and apply the Hook’s ordering and no-conditional-hooks rules.
For example, suppose we had this logic to classify an image:
let [imageToClassify, setImageToClassify] = useState(initImage)const [class, setClass] = useState("unclassified")useEffect(() => {// make backend requestconst response = classifier.classifyImg(imageToClassify)setClass(response.class)})
We want to use reuse this logic to classify any image. How might we write this as a custom hook?
Well, if you look at this section of code, it needs an
initImage to be defined, so we’ll pass that in as an argument to initialise our classifier.
What should this return? Naturally, the class of the image. It also needs to return the
setImageToClassify function, so we can set new images to classify.
So our custom hook looks like:
function useClassifyImage(initImage) {let [imageToClassify, setImageToClassify] = useState(initImage)const [class, setClass] = useState("unclassified")useEffect(() => {// make backend requestconst response = classifier.classifyImg(imageToClassify)setClass(response.class)})return [result, setImageToClassify]}
Let’s go ahead and call it in a
Classifier component!
const Classifier = () => {let [class, classifyImage] = useClassifyImage(null)return (<div><Camera onCapture={classifyImage}><div> {"The class is: " + class} </div></div>)}
Wrap Up
We’ve covered a whole lot of content there, but this should set you up in good stead to use Hooks in your own projects.
If you spot other hooks defined in other libraries that build on React, know that there’s nothing to worry about - under the hood they defined their custom hooks just like we did.