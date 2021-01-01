Mukul Rathi
MEng Cambridge CompSci graduate, now Software Engineer at Facebook.
I make content about my software engineering journey, curated in my newsletter!
Tips from my time at Cambridge and Facebook, and early access to technical tutorials on machine learning, compilers and beyond.
Education
2020-2021
University of Cambridge
MEng Computer Science
Awarded Honours with Distinction.
Dissertation: “Machine Unlearning” scored 91/100.
Modules:
- Category Theory
- Technology, Law and Society (topics include: Privacy, Data Protection (GDPR), Internet of Things, Algorithmic accountability)
- Principles of ML Systems (topics include: Federated Learning, Neural Architecture Search, Model Compression)
- Advanced Topics in ML and NLP (Bias in Datasets, Reinforcement Learning, Causal Inference)
- Interaction with ML (looking at intersection of HCI and ML)
2017-2020
University of Cambridge
B.A. (Hons) Computer Science
Awarded a First Class degree.
Third Year Results: Top Dissertation - ‘Types for Data-Race Freedom’. No overall ranks awarded due to COVID, received a high First Class.
Second Year Results: Ranked 3rd out of 102.
First Year Results: Ranked 2nd out of 101.
2010-2017
Nottingham High School
GCSEs and A Levels
A Levels: 4 A*s in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Chemistry”
GCSEs: “11 A*s and A (top grade) in FSMQ Additional Maths”,
Experience
Aug 2021-
Software Engineer
Working in the Messenger Privacy Experiences team.
Jul - Sep 2020
Software Engineer Intern
Worked in the Data Portability Infra team, working on the Data Transfer Project.
Completed assigned intern project and stretch goals by week 5 of 12-week internship. Completed a further 2 projects, the latter of which I independently scoped out myself.
Used Java, Hack, React and Relay.
Jun - Sep 2019
Software Engineer Intern
Worked in the Catalog Experience team. Used ReactJS and Hack as part of a full-stack business-facing project: implemented error logging infrastructure and surfaced errors in a diagnostics UI for pixel-based catalogs.
Jul - Sep 2018
Jazz Networks
Software Engineer Intern
Worked in the Machine Learning team. Used a beta-VAE for unsupervised clustering of process file event data.
Jul - Aug 2016
University of Nottingham
Deep Learning Research Intern
Interned in the Computer Vision Laboratory. Used Fully Convolutional Networks for semantic segmentation. Completed whilst still in school.
